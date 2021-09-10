Man on bike killed in hit-and-run in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after being hit by a car on his bike Friday in Dayton.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 4300 block of North Main Street around 2:40 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian struck on a bicycle.

When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said the man was struck by a 1999-2006 dark colored SUV type of vehicle, which fled the scene. The vehicle was possibly a Tahoe or Suburban.

The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

