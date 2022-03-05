DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One man walked away unharmed after crashing his car into a pond in Darke County Saturday morning.

According to a release by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded at 7:12 am to a call for a vehicle that had possibly crashed in a pond. When crews arrived, the truck was entirely submerged. Union City Fire, Union City Rescue, Piqua Fire Department Dive Team, and the Wright Patterson Air Force Base Dive team responded to the scene.

Investigation showed a 30-year-old man had been driving southeast on State Route 571 when he failed to negotiate a curve. He drove his grey pickup truck off the left side of the road and came to rest in a nearby pond.

The driver walked away from the scene uninjured and did not report the accident. According to the release, the driver was later found by officers and given citations for leaving the scene of the accident, driving while under suspension and for failure to control a motor vehicle.

This accident remains under investigation.