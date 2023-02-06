DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was killed on Sunday after a tractor carrying him and his son overturned, trapping the man for half an hour.

Sunday evening, just before 6 p.m., 41-year-old Michael Toschlog was driving a 1970 John Deere farm tractor west on Crubaugh Road in Preble County when the front two tires malfunctioned. This sent the tractor off the left side of the road into a field where it overturned.

Toschlog’s 7-year-old son was also in the tractor at the time.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the 7-year-old had been thrown from the tractor. Medics brought the boy to a local hospital for treatment.

Toschlog was found trapped in the collision, and it took crews approximately 30 minutes to free him. A Mediflight team brought Toschlog to Dayton Kettering Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Preble County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office will continue investigating this incident.