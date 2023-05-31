DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The victim of a house fire in Warren County has been identified.

93-year-old Zane Roe died Tuesday after his two-story house lit up in flames.

Crews were called to a Turtlecreek Township home around 8:35 a.m. Crews from multiple agencies arrived on the scene on State Route 48 to find heavy fire inside the home.

Roe was pronounced dead at the scene. Crews treated another victim at the scene who was suffering from smoke inhalation. According to authorities, the two victims were related.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time.