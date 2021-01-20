Man killed in Urbana crash Wednesday

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash Wednesday morning.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash on the 6600 block of SR-29 West just after 6:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a trailer driven by Brian Houpt, 42, of St. Paris, Ohio, was backing into a driveway when a car driven by Mark Roderick, age 59, of Rosewood, Ohio struck the trailer.

Roderick was transported to Mercy Health Urbana Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Houpt was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.