Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Miami County identified

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 32-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Miami County.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a two-car crash on State Route 718 near Stewart Road in Newton Township.

A car driven by Jared Caldwell, of Greenville, traveled left of center and hit a minivan driven by Joellen Gates, 27, of Newton Township.

Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene. Gates was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Gate’s 3-year-old son was also in the car, 2 NEWS is working to learn his condition.

The crash is under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff Crash Reconstruction Team.