Editor’s Note: Video is from previous story coverage.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The identity of the Trotwood man who died after he was caught in a house fire has been released.

The man has been identified as 26-year-old Jaykwan Hardy, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a fire on Gardendale Avenue came in around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

Multiple animals were located inside the residence, and they survived.

The fire is currently being investigated as a homicide, officials say.