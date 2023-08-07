A man with multiple gunshot wounds discovered by Springfield police just after midnight Monday has died of his injuries.

According to Springfield Police, officers were dispatched to the area of North Spring Street and East North Street at 12:12 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, on reports of a traffic accident and the sounds of gun shots.

An officer found a man in a parking lot who appeared to have been shot multiple times in his legs and stomach, according to their official statement.

The unidentified male was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center but was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing both on scene and at the hospital.