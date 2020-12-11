Man killed in rollover crash on New Carlisle Pike in Springfield Twp.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a fatal crash that took place Thursday afternoon on New Carlisle Pike near Carlisle Avenue in Springfield Township.

Officers arrived on the scene of the accident to find a 64-year-old Brian Buck, of Springfield, dead after his vehicle rolled and hit a utility pole.

Authorities said that Buck drove off the left side of New Carlisle Pike while taking a bend, he then overcorrected and flipped, striking the pole. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

This incident remains under investigation by OSHP.

