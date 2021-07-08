Man killed in Riverside crash

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was killed in a crash on Needmore Road in Riverside Thursday.

The crash happened around 1:40 pm Thursday at the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Needmore Road. Riverside Police told 2 NEWS a car ran through a red light when it was hit by an SUV. The driver of the car was killed in the crash. The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

The Montgomery Coroner has been called to the scene. Needmore Road was closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

The man killed has not been identified.

