DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man killed in a fatal Preble County crash on Sunday has been identified.

Jamie Rogers, 50, of College Corner, the driver of the vehicle, was killed in the crash, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, April 30, at around 2:56 a.m., the Preble County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call saying a vehicle was in a pond along the roadway of SR 177, near Eaton Oxford Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the two were found inside of the vehicle, and were submerged in the water. First responders got the two individuals out and began CPR on both of them.

Jamie Rogers was pronounced dead at the hospital, and his passenger was left in critical condition at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was headed northwest on State Route 177 when it is believed to have traveled off of the right side of the road. Police believe the vehicle traveled “several hundred feet” through a field, where it ended in a pond of a farm.

The crash remains under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.