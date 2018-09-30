Man killed in overnight shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Kris Sproles) The scene of a fatal overnight shooting on S. Yellow Spring Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- A man was shot and killed outside the Knights of Pythias building on S. Yellow Springs St. early this morning.

Springfield Police say they were called to the scene for shots fired, when they found the victim outside at about 2:40 a.m.

Crews were at the scene for about 4 hours, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Authorities have not released the victim's name or age, or any suspect information.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more details.