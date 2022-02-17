MONROE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have released further details on an officer-involved shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead in Monroe.

Dustin Booth, of Monroe, was killed in the shooting. The shooting happened on Friday, February 11 at approximately 10:44 p.m. near the intersection of New Garver Road and State Route 63.

The Monroe Police Department said Booth’s wife called 911 at approximately 2:10 p.m. that day, saying she believed that he was experiencing a mental health crisis. She said Booth was a danger to himself and to others.

Officers went to the area of Booth’s home and found him as he was pulling into his neighborhood. Police said he continued to drive to his residence while an officer attempted to pull him over. Once Booth arrived at his home, he exited his vehicle and went inside without complying with the directions of the officer.

Police said officers attempted to make contact with Booth through several methods over the next several hours. Officers saw Booth had a handgun in his possession while inside his residence and he appeared to be very agitated. Negotiators were called to talk with Booth and get him to the hospital for mental health treatment.

Officers pulled back from the residence, but observed it out of safety concerns. Police said Booth was seen leaving the residence as a passenger in a vehicle. Officers followed the vehicle and coordinated a traffic stop in an effort to take Booth into custody and have him taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation out of concern that he was “a danger to himself and the community”

Police said Booth exited the vehicle and failed to comply with the orders of several officers. He began to walk away from the vehicle towards State Route 63 with his hands up. The driver of the vehicle yelled several times to the officers, “Stop him he has a gun”.

The department’s K-9 was deployed to stop Booth, but was not successful. Officers then attempted to take him into custody. Police said that is when Booth brought his hands down and pulled a handgun from the area of his waistline. Several officers then fired their weapons, striking Booth multiple times. Officers called for medical help and provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

Several officers at the scene have been placed on administrative leave per department policy. The officers on leave are Sgt. Caleb Payne, Officer Michael Doughman, Officer Skylar Halsey, Officer Micah Day and Officer Austin Whitt.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (740) 845-2000. The investigation of the shooting is being conducted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at the request of the Monroe Police Department.