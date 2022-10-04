Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the man who died after a box truck crashed into a group of inmate volunteers clearing trash on I-75 south Monday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Timothy Tufano was picking up trash with a group of inmate volunteers from the Solid Waste Litter Program. The group was accompanied by a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy driving a marked transport van.

Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.

Tufano was killed in the collision and pronounced to be dead on the scene, Sheriff Rob Streck said. Three other inmates and the deputy were brought to the hospital where they were treated and released. The remaining two inmates were unharmed and returned to the jail where they received mental health counseling.

“Our thoughts are with the deceased individual’s family, as well as everyone else who was involved in this tragic incident,” Sheriff Rob Streck said.

The collision brought traffic to a standstill, and I-75 south was shut down for five and a half hours while crews investigated the collision.