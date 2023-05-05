HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The man who died in a Harrison Township shooting on April 29 has been identified.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Alpena Ave. just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found two male victims of the shooting. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to the hospital.

The man who died has since been identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as 41-year-old Nathan Smyth of Dayton.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.