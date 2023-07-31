DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Dayton early Sunday morning.

According to a release by the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Carver Place for a shooting at approximately 4:12 a.m. on Sunday, July 29. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim, later identified as 28-year-old Melchizedec Israel-Miller.

Israel-Miller was pronounced dead on the scene. At this time, no suspects are in custody.

The Dayton Police Department is looking for information concerning this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 937-333-1232 to speak with a detective or leave an anonymous tip at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.