DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was killed in Dayton after losing control of a 3-wheeled motorcycle, police said.

According to a release by the Dayton Police Department, a man was driving his three-wheeled motorcycle at the intersection of North Main Street and Santa Clara Avenue when he crashed. Medics were called just before 1:50 a.m., and he was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

At this time, the man appeared to have lost control due to driving at a high rate of speed, DPD said. The Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate this collision.