Prior coverage above: Person, dog killed in Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner has released the name of the man killed in a house fire on Monday, March 13.

On Monday around 7:55 p.m., crews responded to the 100 block of Bierce Avenue to find a two-story home with heavy fire showing from the second floor. Crews searched the house and found a man on the first floor, but according to Fire Captain Brad French, he had received non-survivable injuries.

Crews also found a dog that had been killed in the blaze.

The man was later identified as 65-year-old David Beauchamp.

At this time, no cause for the fire has been released.