DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man who was shot twice and killed during a Dayton home invasion has been identified.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, a report came in that six men had broken into a man’s home in the 10 block of Sherman Street.

Lt. Steven Bauer with the Dayton Police Department reported that when officers got to the home, they found the man dead. He had allegedly been shot twice in the back.

The victim has since been identified as 28-year-old Manuel Rodriguez Pineda.

Police are still searching for the suspects. If you have any information on this incident, call DPD at (937)-333-1232, or Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-STOP or miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

