DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is dead after a car crash on Tuesday night.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Blake Caden, age 35, died on Dec. 5 as a result of injuries sustained during a car crash at the intersection of E. Helena Street and N. Main Street in Dayton.

Three vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash, which took place at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Caden along with one other person were transported to Miami Valley Hospital. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The other person was reportedly considered stable on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Their current condition is unknown.