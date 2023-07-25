DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner has identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident early Tuesday morning.

Authorities confirmed Tuesday afternoon that 45-year-old Dennis Best was driving on a three-wheel motorcycle when he lost control and crashed at the intersection of North Main Street and Santa Clara Avenue. Medics and police were called to the area just before 1:50 a.m. and brought Best to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said the crash was likely due to driving at a high rate of speed, however, this incident remains under investigation.