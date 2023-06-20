Prior coverage above: Victim found fatally injured in Dayton car fire: Investigation ongoing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed in a car fire on Wednesday, June 14.

Christopher Lawson, 28, was found by firefighters with non-survivable injuries after his car caught fire Wednesday morning.

Just after 4:15 a.m., firefighters were called to a home on the 500 block of Baltimore Street, where they found a car smoking and fire inside. They extinguished the flames and found Lawson fatally injured.

At this time, no cause of death has been named.

This incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Fire Department and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.