DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Versailles man was killed in Darke County after he crashed his motorcycle Tuesday, May 16.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Matthew Monnin was riding a Yamaha Raider motorcycle southeast on Jamison Road. Monnin was just northwest of State Route 185 around 7:11 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right side of the road, striking a ditch.

The motorcycle overturned several times and ejected the driver before coming to rest off the side of the road. Emergency crews pronounced Monnin dead at the scene. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it is continuing to investigate the crash.