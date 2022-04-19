HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Butler County Tuesday.

According to a release from OSHP, the two-vehicle crash happened on I-75 near mile post 27 in Liberty Township at 8:53 a.m.

An investigation showed that Faustin Muhire was driving a 2016 Freightliner in the left middle lane and James Barnett III was operating a 2022 Kenworth in the same lane. Muhire slowed down for an unknown reason, then Barnett III swerved to the right, striking the right rear of Muhire’s trailer.

Barnett III’s vehicle overturned, went off the left side of the road and into the concrete median. Barnett III was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Several lanes on I-75 were closed after the crash. The crash is under investigation, but drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.