Man killed in crash after striking tree in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was killed in a crash after striking a tree Sunday morning.
Authorities were called to the 6100 block of Arcanum Bears Mill Road just after 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said a preliminary investigation showed a truck driven by Jeremy Parrish, 31, was traveling south on Arcanum Bears Mill Road.
Parrish traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected causing the car to travel off the left side of the road and strike a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
