Man killed in crash after striking tree in Darke County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was killed in a crash after striking a tree Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to the 6100 block of Arcanum Bears Mill Road just after 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed a truck driven by Jeremy Parrish, 31, was traveling south on Arcanum Bears Mill Road.

Parrish traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected causing the car to travel off the left side of the road and strike a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS