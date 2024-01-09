BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The identity of a man killed during a shooting in Butler Township has been released.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that Benny Fentress, 41, was the man killed during a weekend shooting. Around noon on Sunday, the shooting was reported to authorities in the 3000 block of Creekview Circle in Butler Twp.

Fentress’s cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the coroner’s office.

It is reported that the case remains under investigation by the Butler Twp. Police Department.