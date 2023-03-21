DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was killed Monday after troopers say he collided with a utility pole in Moorefield Township.

According to the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Douglas Burkepile was driving north on St. Paris Pike when he drove his 2002 Dodge Dakota off the right side of the roadway. Burkepile overcorrected and drove back into the roadway, traveling across both lanes of St. Paris Pike before striking a utility pole off the left side of the road.

OSHP said crews responded to the crash just before 9 p.m., and said that Burkepile died of his injuries at the scene.

This collision remains under investigation.