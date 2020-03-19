Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 115 active closings. Click for more details.

Man killed after car crashes into telephone pole

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after a crash in Bethel Township Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Miami Township Sheriff’s Department (MTSD), a car lost control on Ross Road near SR-202 and crashed into a telephone pole. The impact snapped the pole in half.

Officials tell 2 NEWS the man, believed to be in his thirties, was killed as a result of the accident. His identity has not yet been released.

MTSD believes that speed was a factor in the crash.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS