Man killed after car crashes into telephone pole

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after a crash in Bethel Township Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Miami Township Sheriff’s Department (MTSD), a car lost control on Ross Road near SR-202 and crashed into a telephone pole. The impact snapped the pole in half.

Officials tell 2 NEWS the man, believed to be in his thirties, was killed as a result of the accident. His identity has not yet been released.

MTSD believes that speed was a factor in the crash.