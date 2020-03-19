Man killed after car crashes into telephone pole

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after a crash in Bethel Township Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Miami Township Sheriff’s Department (MTSD), a car lost control on Ross Road near SR-202 and crashed into a telephone pole. The impact snapped the pole in half.
Officials tell 2 NEWS the man, believed to be in his thirties, was killed as a result of the accident. His identity has not yet been released.
MTSD believes that speed was a factor in the crash.
