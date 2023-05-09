HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Search and Recovery crews are searching the Great Miami River for a driver, three days after he was spotted fleeing a crash in Hamilton.

According to the Hamilton Police Department, Officers were called just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 after a car crashed near the intersection of North Third Street and Black Street. Witnesses told officers that the driver had left the vehicle and jumped into the Great Miami River.

(Photo/Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers searched the riverbank and saw the man near the Black Street Bridge. Crews from the Hamilton FD River Rescue Team and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team both attempted to rescue the man and searched through the night. Bad weather and river conditions forced crews to pause their efforts on Sunday, May 7, but crews started searching again on Monday, and are continuing to work on Tuesday, May 9.

At this time, the man has not been identified. Anyone with information concerning his identity or location is asked to call Det. Mark Nichols from the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811 x 1232.