Man jumps from car during pursuit, claims to be pedestrian ‘struck’ during Springfield chase

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives got down to the bottom of some phony claims made after a pursuit led to a pedestrian claiming he was “struck from behind” by the fleeing vehicle Tuesday evening.

Deputies attempted to stop a car with four people in it on West Pleasant Street in Springfield, it initially stopped but then sped away. Deputies pursued the car down an alley that led to the end of South Light Street and continued after the suspects, until the on duty supervisor ordered them to stop the chase.

Shortly after, a different patrol vehicle saw three people jump from the car, not four like initially reported, and run to an adjacent tree-line on Heard Avenue. Additional units arrived to search for the suspects but they were not found.

However, as deputies were searching for the suspects, authorities were told about a man claiming he was hit from behind by the suspects car while walking on South Light Street. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol met with Clark County deputies and determined that there were no sign of damage to the suspect’s car that would indicate a person was hit.

To support this, cruiser camera footage from Clark County does not show someone being hit during the pursuit on South Light Street. At the time, troopers were unable to interview the victim because he was being treated at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Detective with the sheriff’s office followed up on the claim Wednesday, interviewing people in the area of South Light Street. They were able to obtain video from a doorbell camera showing the victim on the phone talking with someone, explaining how he jumped out of the moving car and hurt his leg. He told the person he was speaking with he didn’t want anything to do with what was going on.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this incident.

WDTN.com will update this when more information is available.