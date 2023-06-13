DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 62-year-old Antonio Lewis, the man at the center of a Dayton Police Department ‘critical incident’ investigation, has died, police confirmed.

Last Friday, the Dayton Police Department held a press conference about a ‘critical incident’ that took place on June 7.

According to police, on Wednesday, June 7 at 5:49 a.m., the regional dispatch center received a call about an unoccupied, damaged white SUV near Gillespie Park in the Desoto Bass apartment complex. The SUV had a deployed airbag and was starting to smoke.

Dayton police and fire responded to the area. As Officers Officer Chelsea Weitz and Officer Dylan Lehotay approached Antonio Lewis, he told them that he needed help. Police requested a medic for Lewis at 6:03 a.m.

As they waited for the medic, Lewis became agitated and backed himself up against a cruiser, balling his fists. Officers attempted to handcuff him, but he resisted, and a struggle ensued, according to police.

During the struggle, Lewis grabbed one of the officers’ taser, reportedly ripping it from his duty vest. Officers were able to place Lewis in handcuffs. Police said he lost consciousness after being secured in the handcuffs.

Lewis was transported to a hospital at 6:28 a.m. Once at the hospital, drug paraphernalia was reportedly found on his person.

Dayton police are investigating the two officers involved.

An autopsy will determine whether an outside investigation will be performed.