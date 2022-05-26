SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured in a shooting in Springfield Wednesday evening.

According to a release by the city of Springfield, officers were called to the 900 block of James Street around 6 p.m.. Upon arrival, the officers found 33-year-old Jeffrey Justice suffering from a gunshot wound.

Justice was taken to Springfield Regional Medical center with an injury to his leg before he was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators found shell casings in the street and front yard of the home where officers found Justice, indicating that he had returned fire, the release said.

The city of Springfield said that no suspect has been named at this time.

The city of Springfield has asked that anyone with information concerning this incident call the Springfield Police at 937-324-7685.