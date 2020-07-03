Man injured in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Springfield Thursday evening.

It happened at an apartment complex shortly after 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Delta Road. Police could not confirm how badly the victim was injured or if anyone is in custody.

