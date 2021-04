PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday night.

According to Miami County Dispatch, Piqua Police were called to the 400 block of South Roosevelt Avenue at 11 p.m. on reports of an injury crash.

A man was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

