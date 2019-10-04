Man injured in Miami Township motorcycle crash

Police investigate a motorcycle crash on S. Union Road in Miami Township on Friday, October 4, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Miami Township early Friday.

The crash happened just after midnight on S. Union Road, near Lower Miamisburg Road.

Authorities say the man lost control and crashed. He was not wearing a helmet.

Medics took the man to Kettering Medical Center.

Authorities have not released the man’s condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

