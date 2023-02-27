LAURA, Ohio (WDTN) — A Laura man who was hospitalized after a fire in his home on Feb. 13 is dead.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, 58-year-old Jack Noble is dead after a house fire in the 100 block of East Pike Street around midnight on Feb. 13.

Miami Valley Today said witnesses reported hearing an explosion and firefighters found the home fully engulfed upon arrival.

Noble was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition after escaping the home, but he suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Investigators deemed the fire arson and Noble’s stepson, 24-year-old Seth Johnson, was arrested after police identified him as a suspect in the case.

Johnson is being held in the Miami County Jail on a $500,000 bond and is currently charged with aggravated arson.

Miami Valley Today reported that additional charges are expected to be filed.