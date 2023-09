DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Dayton on Monday.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Lorenz Avenue near Hoover Avenue.

A 19-year-old man was injured when he arrived at a business on Lorenz Avenue, telling people there he had been shot twice.

People called 911, and the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.