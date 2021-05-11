Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Ross Twp. now facing child pornography charges

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A man shot by a deputy Monday is now facing child pornography charges.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said it executed a search warrant with Homeland Security Monday on the 4200 block of Jennifer Drive in Ross Township.

During the execution of the search warrant, the suspect was shot after brandishing a gun.

The man was transported by Ross Township EMS to Fort Hamilton hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and released to the custody of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was interviewed and confessed to possession of child pornography as well as sending and receiving child pornography images and videos.

He was placed in the Butler County Jail on the following charges:

Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Material/Performance (three counts)

Felonious Assault

The sheriff’s office said that information discovered during the interview indicated that the man believed he was under investigation and prepared for a confrontation with investigators by purchasing a firearm recently.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation and more charges are likely to presented.