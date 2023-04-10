DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hospitalized after a Darke County motorcycle crash Monday evening.

At around 6 p.m., Darke County deputies, Tri-Village Rescue, New Madison Fire and MedFlight responded to the intersection of State Route 121 and US 36 West on reports of a motorcycle accident.

Initial reports show that a 26-year-old New Paris man was riding a black 1999 Kawasaki Ninja on State Route 121.

The man failed to negotiate the roundabout at US 36 West, causing him to lose control and travel off the right side of the roadway. He was then ejected from his motorcycle.

Tri-Village rescue treated the man at the scene, and he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by MedFlight with minor injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.