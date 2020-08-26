Man injured after rollover crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in the hospital following a crash in Dayton Wednesday evening.

The accident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of North Main Street and Parkwood Drive. A driver struck a pole and the car landed on its top.

We’re told the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash. Authorities are investigating the incident.