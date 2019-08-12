Man injured after motorcycle hits dog in Darke County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is recovering at Miami Valley Hospital after a motorcycle crash in Darke County late Sunday.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Mangen Road.

Authorities say the motorcycle was driving north on Mangen Road when it hit a dog.

The motorcycle ran off the road and crashed into a ditch.

CareFlight transported the man riding the motorcycle to Miami Valley Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

Versailles Fire, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

