Man on fire catches grass on fire near gas station in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was injured early Friday morning after a fire near a gas station in Dayton, authorities confirm.

Fire crews responded to reports of a grass fire at around 6:45 am on W. Third Street behind the Marathon gas station near N. James H. McGee Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man with burns.

The man was taken to a local hospital with burns, although there is no word on his condition. Fire officials say that someone from the gas station may have used a fire extinguisher to put out the man that was on fire.

Investigators are on scene to determine how the fire officially started, however a witness who works at the Marathon gas station said that the man bought a gallon of gas and pumped it into a milk jug. About 30 minutes later, another person came into the gas station and told employees that the man was on fire.

Employees of the gas station put out the man that was on fire. While the fire was being put out, the man ran around and caught the grass on fire.

