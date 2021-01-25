Man injured after car rolls on icy roadways in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man suffered minor injuries after his car rolled on icy roadways in a crash Sunday.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Beamsville Union City Road in reference to an injury accident just before 6 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed a car driven by Joshua Vigil, 19, of Union City, was traveling east on Beamsville Union City Road when he control of his vehicle on ice-covered roadways.

Vigil traveled off the right side of the roadway and rolled before coming to rest. He was freed by mechanical means by Union City Fire and Rescue.

Vigil was treated at the scene and transported to Wayne Health Care with minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.