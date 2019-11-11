Man injured after bicycle crashes into car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was injured early Monday morning after his bicycle collided with a car, according to regional dispatch.

The crash happened at around 7:45 am on Dearborn Avenue at Germantown Street. The driver called 911 saying the man riding the bicycle rode in front of their car and they hit him.

According to authorities, the man suffered a leg injury and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Dearborn Ave. was briefly shut down as a result of the crash but has since reopened.

