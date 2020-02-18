Man indicted on murder charges for father’s death

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused of murdering his father was indicted on Tuesday for murder and felonious assault.
David Streeter faces two counts of each charge after the body of 69-year-old Donald Streeter was found in a home in the 5400 block of Robinwood Avenue.
The Coroner later confirmed Donald had died of multiple blunt force trauma.
David is scheduled to be arraigned on February 20, 2020.
