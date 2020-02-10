Man indicted on 3 counts of rape of child under the age of 13 in Miami County

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested after he was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13, according to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.
Kevin C. Wright was indicted on the charges late last week and was arrested on Friday. According to the prosecutor’s office, the crimes happened over a three-year period when the child was 10-to-12 years old.
2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.
