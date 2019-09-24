Breaking News
Man indicted in wrong-way I-675 crash that killed 23-year-old woman

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A 53-year-old man was indicted Tuesday for allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road on I-675 in Beavercreek, killing a 23-year-old woman.

Ronald Myer, of Centerville, was indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI in connection with the crash that killed Paige Patrick of Vandalia.

According to authorities, Myer was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-675 when his black Jaguar X-Type crashed into Patrick’s white Acura SRX shortly before 9 pm on June 24.

Myer is scheduled to have a bond hearing Tuesday at 3:30 pm.

