Man indicted in connection with Kettering woman’s death investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was indicted Tuesday in connection with the death investigation of a Kettering woman last month.

48-year-old Daniel R. Mertz is charged with one count of gross abuse of a corpse and one count of tampering with evidence, according to court records.

On October 28, reports of a suspicious odor led Dayton Police to a home in the 200 block of South Hedges Street. Upon their arrival, officers discovered the body of 26-year-old Cora Rose Fraley.

By the next day, police said a suspect who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with a Dayton officer was wanted in connection with the case. He was later identified as 32-year-old Erik Evans.

Upon his death, Evans was found with a note confessing to Fraley’s killing.

So far, Mertz does not face charges for her murder.

