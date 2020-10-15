Man indicted in connection to Dayton crime spree

Darius Grooms, 25, was indicted on charges in connection to a crime spree, which included the defendant shooting out a car window on Wyoming Street in Dayton. (Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio, (WDTN)) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Darius Grooms, 25, was indicted on charges in connection to a crime spree, which included the defendant shooting out a car window on Wyoming Street in Dayton.

On Monday, Oct. 5, a witness reported that Grooms had shot out the window of a vehicle on Wyoming Street. Prosecutors said that after the shooting, he proceeded to the Walgreens on Wayne Avenue and robbed a man at gunpoint. Then continued to a Sunoco gas station and stole a woman’s bicycle to flee to flee from the police.

After a brief chase, Grooms was caught and arrested by authorities.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Grooms Thursday for:

  • One count of Aggravated Robbery (deadly weapon)
  • Two counts of Felonious Assault (deadly weapon)
  • One count Discharge of a Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises
  • One count Carrying Concealed Weapons
  • One count Petty Theft
  • One count Obstructing Official Business
  • One count Resisting Arrest

Grooms is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8:30 a.m.

