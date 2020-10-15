Man indicted in connection to Dayton crime spree

Darius Grooms, 25, was indicted on charges in connection to a crime spree, which included the defendant shooting out a car window on Wyoming Street in Dayton. (Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio, (WDTN)) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Darius Grooms, 25, was indicted on charges in connection to a crime spree, which included the defendant shooting out a car window on Wyoming Street in Dayton.

On Monday, Oct. 5, a witness reported that Grooms had shot out the window of a vehicle on Wyoming Street. Prosecutors said that after the shooting, he proceeded to the Walgreens on Wayne Avenue and robbed a man at gunpoint. Then continued to a Sunoco gas station and stole a woman’s bicycle to flee to flee from the police.

After a brief chase, Grooms was caught and arrested by authorities.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Grooms Thursday for:

One count of Aggravated Robbery (deadly weapon)

Two counts of Felonious Assault (deadly weapon)

One count Discharge of a Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises

One count Carrying Concealed Weapons

One count Petty Theft

One count Obstructing Official Business

One count Resisting Arrest

Grooms is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8:30 a.m.