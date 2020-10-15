Man indicted in connection to Dayton crime spree

DAYTON, Ohio, (WDTN)) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Darius Grooms, 25, was indicted on charges in connection to a crime spree, which included the defendant shooting out a car window on Wyoming Street in Dayton.
On Monday, Oct. 5, a witness reported that Grooms had shot out the window of a vehicle on Wyoming Street. Prosecutors said that after the shooting, he proceeded to the Walgreens on Wayne Avenue and robbed a man at gunpoint. Then continued to a Sunoco gas station and stole a woman’s bicycle to flee to flee from the police.
After a brief chase, Grooms was caught and arrested by authorities.
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Grooms Thursday for:
- One count of Aggravated Robbery (deadly weapon)
- Two counts of Felonious Assault (deadly weapon)
- One count Discharge of a Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises
- One count Carrying Concealed Weapons
- One count Petty Theft
- One count Obstructing Official Business
- One count Resisting Arrest
Grooms is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8:30 a.m.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 3rd person linked to Biden campaign tests positive for coronavirus
- Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings conclude
- Montgomery County Municipal Court providing relief with amnesty program
- SWAT called to North Euclid Ave. after person refused to open for police
- Sidney schools quarantines 22 students after teacher tests positive