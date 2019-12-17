Man indicted in 2018 murder of hotel clerk in Fairborn

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 26-year-old man has been indicted by the Greene County Grand Jury on charges related to the 2018 murder of a hotel clerk in Fairborn, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Tavion A. Garrett, 26, has been indicted on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and aggravated robbery. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Garrett, along with Michael McLendon, committed an armed robbery at the Hampton Inn on Paramount Place in Fairborn on March 7, 2019.

Andrew Day, a clerk at the hotel, was shot and killed in the incident. Garrett is currently serving a sentence at the Southern Ohio Correction Facility for a Montgomery County robbery and a Richland County weapons charge.

